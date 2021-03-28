Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Trimmed by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 410,750 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of MPC opened at $55.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average is $41.21. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.