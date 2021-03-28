Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 234,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 64,161 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,128,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145,191 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 422,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 33,066 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.49.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.