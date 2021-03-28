Malcolm F. Iv Maclean Buys 2,000 Shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVOJU) Stock

Evo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVOJU) Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $19,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $152,365. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Evo Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Evo Acquisition Company Profile

Evo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

