Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MAGE stock remained flat at $$1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620. Magellan Gold has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.

About Magellan Gold

Magellan Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of precious metals in North America. Its flagship property is The Center Star Gold Mine in Idaho. It is also building a collection of operating gold mines in the Western United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

