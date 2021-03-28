Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MAGE stock remained flat at $$1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620. Magellan Gold has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.
About Magellan Gold
Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.