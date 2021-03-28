Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LUNMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.41.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUNMF stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.