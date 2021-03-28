Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.22.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

LITE traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,209,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,713. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.68. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,930 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Lumentum by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Lumentum by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,162,000 after purchasing an additional 85,610 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

