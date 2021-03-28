LSP Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

LSP Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,425,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885,827 shares during the quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas comprises 17.4% of LSP Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LSP Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $39,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

NYSE:COG traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,357,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,807. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.