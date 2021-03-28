LPL Financial LLC Sells 20,346 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,346 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

In other Slack Technologies news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $4,814,246.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,211,424 shares in the company, valued at $50,976,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $2,069,603.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,968.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,861. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WORK shares. Stephens cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.16.

NYSE WORK opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.60 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.