LPL Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.53% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,415,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,989.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 986,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,027,000 after buying an additional 938,860 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 899,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,458,000 after buying an additional 271,624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 128,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,748,000.

IXC stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $26.65.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

