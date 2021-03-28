LPL Financial LLC Purchases 19,493 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,493 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Trinseo worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

TSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

In related news, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,035,954.48. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $415,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,844 shares of company stock worth $5,732,047. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSE stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $76.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

