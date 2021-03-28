Lori M. Henderson Sells 6,600 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $837,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $133.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.97 and a 200 day moving average of $116.12. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.95 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 465.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Moderna by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 465.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 222,174 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

