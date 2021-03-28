Loki (LOKI) Trading 2.4% Lower This Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,842.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,708.26 or 0.03059044 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.71 or 0.00328970 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.95 or 0.00897069 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.15 or 0.00392439 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.04 or 0.00356431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.02 or 0.00238201 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00021048 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

