LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,823 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

NYSE DVN opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

