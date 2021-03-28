LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,177,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,576 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Truist Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after buying an additional 1,187,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $51,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $59.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.20. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Bank of America lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

