LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,057,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 604,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after purchasing an additional 82,557 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 130,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 40,551 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $32.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

