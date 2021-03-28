LMR Partners LLP Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

LMR Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in The Gorman-Rupp were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut The Gorman-Rupp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

GRC opened at $34.05 on Friday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $889.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.55.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

The Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.