LMR Partners LLP Cuts Stake in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

LMR Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.12% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,431,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 387.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 831,118 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $1,555,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth $392,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 807.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 117,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 104,534 shares during the period. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ABUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arbutus Biopharma Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.