LMR Partners LLP Buys New Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,007 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BANF. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in BancFirst in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in BancFirst by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BancFirst by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,083,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,186 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 29,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 28.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other BancFirst news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 21,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,439,054.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ken Starks sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $258,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,266 shares of company stock valued at $9,428,486. 38.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $72.93 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $77.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.39.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $114.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.01%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

