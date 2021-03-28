LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

LKQ stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. LKQ has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $44.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Equities analysts expect that LKQ will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 33.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

