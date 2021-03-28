Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) announced its earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limbach had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 1.11%.

NASDAQ LMB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 244,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,404. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $109.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. Limbach has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on LMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Limbach in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

