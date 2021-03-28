Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.91

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.91 and traded as high as $6.18. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 45,019 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.50 million, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.61.

In other news, COO Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $55,700.00. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lifeway Foods by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 514,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,855 shares in the last quarter. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

