Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.91

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.91 and traded as high as $6.18. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 45,019 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $90.50 million, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.61.
In other news, COO Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $55,700.00. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.
See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High
Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.