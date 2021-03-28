Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Short Interest Down 87.6% in March

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the February 28th total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,589,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LCLP remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,783,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,022,188. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. Life Clips has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

About Life Clips

Life Clips, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cameras and batteries in the United States. The company offers body cameras; and develops and distributes single-use and cordless batteries under the Mobeego brand for use in cellular phones and other mobile devices. It also develops an auditable software solution for law enforcement.

