Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on April 15th

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Level One Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Level One Bancorp to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Shares of LEVL stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. Level One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.