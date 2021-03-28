LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 365,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 2,272,396 shares.The stock last traded at $13.30 and had previously closed at $18.93.

LC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.74.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $99,974.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,822,179.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $30,005.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,220.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,981 shares of company stock worth $290,011 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 55,532 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in LendingClub by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $1,040,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

