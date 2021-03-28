Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes distributed through independent retailers and company-owned stores as well as directly to manufactured housing communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. Legacy Housing Corporation is based in Bedford, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LEGH. TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Legacy Housing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. Legacy Housing has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $440.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Legacy Housing will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 11,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $172,761.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,110,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,050,782.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $44,945.55. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,926,064.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,211 shares of company stock valued at $464,707. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 849.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Legacy Housing by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. 18.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

