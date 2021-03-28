Lance Torgerson Sells 12,321 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 12,321 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $187,648.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,280 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $192,427.60.

On Monday, March 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 12,318 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $192,283.98.

On Friday, March 19th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,095 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $181,403.25.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,098 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $213,287.74.

On Friday, March 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,859 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $215,478.03.

On Monday, March 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 35,408 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $648,320.48.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,519 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $209,876.18.

On Monday, March 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,238 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $212,061.06.

On Friday, March 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 10,670 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $190,566.20.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Lance Torgerson sold 10,042 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $177,040.46.

NYSE CVEO opened at $16.20 on Friday. Civeo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $231.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 4.02.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Civeo in the third quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Civeo in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Civeo by 4.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 25,034 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Civeo by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 105,892 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVEO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Civeo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

