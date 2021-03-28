L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AIQUY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut L’Air Liquide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC lowered L’Air Liquide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $34.13.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.509 per share. This is a positive change from L’Air Liquide’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. L’Air Liquide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 163,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

