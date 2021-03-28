L Brands (NYSE:LB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. L Brands also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.85-1.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on L Brands from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded L Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $64.12.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 in the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

