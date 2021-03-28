Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Update

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, an increase of 208.0% from the February 28th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 767.0 days.
Shares of Kojamo Oyj stock remained flat at $$20.51 on Friday. Kojamo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51.
About Kojamo Oyj
