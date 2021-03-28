Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Update

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, an increase of 208.0% from the February 28th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 767.0 days.

Shares of Kojamo Oyj stock remained flat at $$20.51 on Friday. Kojamo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51.

About Kojamo Oyj

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 35,272 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

