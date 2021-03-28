Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.70

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.70 and last traded at $47.68, with a volume of 22241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.76.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Knight Equity upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

