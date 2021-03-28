KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $49.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

