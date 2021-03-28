KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KKR. Citigroup boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

KKR opened at $48.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $49.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,530,000 after acquiring an additional 936,160 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $787,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,316 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,036,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,345,000 after acquiring an additional 309,144 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

