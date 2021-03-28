Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 8,148 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Berry Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $118.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,784,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,464. The company has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $120.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.