Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 191.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.32 on Friday, hitting $206.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,554,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,733. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $121.77 and a 1-year high of $209.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.