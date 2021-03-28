Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $13.38 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 441,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,785 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.8% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $194,013,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.68. 66,702,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,266,035. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The firm has a market cap of $333.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.76.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

