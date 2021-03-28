Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 22,033 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 140.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 30,835 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,558,369 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,597,000 after purchasing an additional 90,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $3.02 on Friday, reaching $122.07. 4,853,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,271,997. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $73.61 and a one year high of $128.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.30. The company has a market cap of $216.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

