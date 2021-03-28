Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (ASX:KLA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (ASX:KLA) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous interim dividend of $0.15.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
About Kirkland Lake Gold
