Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,470 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EV. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Eaton Vance by 33.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EV opened at $73.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.04. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

