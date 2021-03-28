Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,480 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,480 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average of $52.66. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

