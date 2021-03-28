Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,580,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,951,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,473,000 after acquiring an additional 408,706 shares in the last quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 834,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 285,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,226,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.27.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

