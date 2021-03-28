Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,601,000 after buying an additional 10,476,013 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,932.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,410,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,928 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 249.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,559,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,920 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,741,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 562.9% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 924,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 785,032 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

