Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $376,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in McKesson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 112,979 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,636,000 after acquiring an additional 331,631 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in McKesson by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,748,000 after acquiring an additional 69,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in McKesson by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,736,000 after acquiring an additional 136,943 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $65,016,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.25.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $194.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $121.15 and a 12 month high of $194.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.