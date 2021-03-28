Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $91.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $95.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

