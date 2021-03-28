Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 20,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE MPW opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.