Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Nutrien by 39.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Nutrien by 26.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 82,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 0.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,377,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 40.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 25,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 329.65, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTR. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

