Kin Achieves Market Capitalization of $368.42 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, Kin has traded up 46.3% against the dollar. One Kin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a market cap of $368.42 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00057590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.83 or 0.00229736 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00033234 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.08 or 0.00909548 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00050697 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Kin Profile

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

