Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,824,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $27,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,847 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,913,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,890,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,471 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KIM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.21. 3,683,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,223,934. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.39.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

