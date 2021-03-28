Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,509 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $71,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KIM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 12,876 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,754 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 554.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.39.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

