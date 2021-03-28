Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 231,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,114,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 453.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 51,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,108,000 after buying an additional 106,290 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 571.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.58.

KMB opened at $137.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

