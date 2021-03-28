Kilroy Realty Co. (KRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on April 14th

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Kilroy Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 122.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

NYSE:KRC opened at $68.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.09.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kilroy Realty news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRC. Mizuho cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

